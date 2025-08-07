Jubin Nautiyal's latest Madhurashtakam blends devotion with emotional storytelling

Jubin Nautiyal's latest single arrives like a gentle pause in a world often racing against time. Madhurashtakam, the latest release from T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, and sung with heartfelt simplicity by Jubin, reimagines the classic Sanskrit devotional verses. The song pays homage to Lord Krishna through melody, emotion, and quiet reflection.
Originally composed by the poet-saint Vallabhacharya, Madhurashtakam is a lyrical celebration of Krishna’s divine sweetness. Here, its timeless verses are paired with contemporary music arrangements by Prasanna Suresh, the soulful flute of Naveen Kumar, and restrained production that lets every word breathe.
The accompanying music video follows a young boy’s emotional journey following the loss of his mother. Played by Sarthak Sinha and Varayan Malhotra, the story traces his path from grief to spiritual awakening, with Jubin making an appearance not just as a singer, but as part of the narrative. It’s a visual meditation on healing, faith, and finding one’s place in the world through devotion.
Unlike many devotional renditions that go grand with visuals and sound, this one keeps it intimate — slow-moving, tender, and quietly powerful. Jubin’s voice carries both the pain of loss and the calm of surrender, making this version of Madhurashtakam not just a religious song, but a personal balm.
Now streaming across all platforms, Madhurashtakam is less about spectacle and more about stillness — a reminder that some of the most powerful stories are the ones that lead us inward.
Jubin's previous venture was Barbaad from Saiyaara, which marked his first-ever collaboration with director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. The Saiyaara soundtrack received a lot of attention for the melody and the soulful voice by Jubin. Besides Barbaad, Jubin had also collaborated with Shreya Ghoshal recently for the song Bas ek dhadak, from Dhadak 2.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.