Jubin Nautiyal's latest Madhurashtakam blends devotion with emotional storytelling

Jubin Nautiyal's latest single arrives like a gentle pause in a world often racing against time. Madhurashtakam, the latest release from T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, and sung with heartfelt simplicity by Jubin, reimagines the classic Sanskrit devotional verses. The song pays homage to Lord Krishna through melody, emotion, and quiet reflection.

Jubin Nautiyal's recent devotional single Madhurashtakam is rooted in the traditional Sanskrit verses

Originally composed by the poet-saint Vallabhacharya, Madhurashtakam is a lyrical celebration of Krishna’s divine sweetness. Here, its timeless verses are paired with contemporary music arrangements by Prasanna Suresh, the soulful flute of Naveen Kumar, and restrained production that lets every word breathe.

The accompanying music video follows a young boy’s emotional journey following the loss of his mother. Played by Sarthak Sinha and Varayan Malhotra, the story traces his path from grief to spiritual awakening, with Jubin making an appearance not just as a singer, but as part of the narrative. It’s a visual meditation on healing, faith, and finding one’s place in the world through devotion.