Monali Thakur drops new song Ek Baar Phir

Ek Baar Phir starts with Monali lying on a bathtub in a contemplative mood, recollecting the harsh past that she was subjected to. From being in an abusive relationship to becoming an individual without freedom, it shows all. However, the mood shifts towards the silver lining in such cases where hope regrows in a person and gives them the strength to move on and learn from their past mistakes to live life to the fullest. Monali's unique voice with an old-world charm adds elegance and regality to the situation in the video.

Monali has, in the past, mesmerised audiences through her voice which she lent to songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Sawar Loon, Cham Cham and more. In fact, Moh Moh from Dum Laga Ke Haisha became a country-wise sensation earning her a National Award for Playback Singing.

Ek Baar Phir is currently streaming on YouTube