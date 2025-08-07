Monali Thakur drops new song Ek Baar Phir

Monali Thakur has carved a niche for herself in music through her melodious voice. The singer who is a recipient of the National Awards, has impressed her fans yet again by dropping her latest song – Ek Baar Phir. The multi-talented singer has proven her versatility by singing in multiple languages include Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Kannada.
The just-released song Ek Baar Phir by Monali Thakur is available across all music streaming platforms and of course on YouTube. This melody stirs the soul of the listener as it traverses through the emotional-scapes of betrayal, abuse and heartbreak. In fact, it is drawn from Monali’s personal experiences and emotions, making it more relatable to the people.
From love to resilience to dealing with trauma, the song has it all. It’s beautiful melody has already started scoring on the new releases list and is soaring high in the hearts and minds of music lovers.
Monali shares, “This song is deeply personal to me, it draws from the journey I’ve been on over the past few years. What many don’t know is how challenging those years truly were. I had lost myself trying to cope with loss and trauma, and was struggling to find hope. It’s the song of my journey in finding that hope and love again and finding the strength to survive all the challenges of life and not giving up. That hope and love became my anchor, my strength, and ultimately, the heart of this song.”
Ek Baar Phir starts with Monali lying on a bathtub in a contemplative mood, recollecting the harsh past that she was subjected to. From being in an abusive relationship to becoming an individual without freedom, it shows all. However, the mood shifts towards the silver lining in such cases where hope regrows in a person and gives them the strength to move on and learn from their past mistakes to live life to the fullest. Monali's unique voice with an old-world charm adds elegance and regality to the situation in the video.
Monali has, in the past, mesmerised audiences through her voice which she lent to songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Sawar Loon, Cham Cham and more. In fact, Moh Moh from Dum Laga Ke Haisha became a country-wise sensation earning her a National Award for Playback Singing.
Ek Baar Phir is currently streaming on YouTube
