Padma Shri Malini Awasthi brings monsoon magic to Delhi in a folk music celebration

Road less taken

Folk music was a road less travelled when Awasthi began her journey in the ‘80s. There was already an audience for classical music and dance, but not for folk. “The perception was that these were songs grandmothers sang at home. Who would listen to them for three or four hours on stage?” she recalls. So, Awasthi built her own stage and her own audience. She credits her success to her training under renowned Indian classical singer Girija Devi in Purab Ang Thumri, a style associated with the Banaras gharana that often embraces folk traditions like Thumri and Tappa.

As she started out, Awasthi recalls, there was skepticism about whether folk dialects could ever find a solo space on stage. Acceptance took time. There were times when she wasn’t taken seriously, faced judgment and endured dismissive comments. “I never pretended to be anyone else. The way I sing, dress, and carry myself — that is who I am. Folk is not a performance for me; I live in it,” she says.

Since then, Awasthi has given what she calls her “200 per cent” to music. “It is 100 per cent for the artist. But for me as a woman, it has to be 200 per cent, because 100 per cent goes to the family, and 100 per cent to the career, where nothing gets ignored and nothing gets neglected,” she explains, noting how carving out a career as a woman made recognition and stability arrive slowly.

That sheer determination has taken her to Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, and Jalandhar — and also to the US South Korea and Spain — filling concert halls with listeners who now request songs they have discovered on YouTube. “For women, dignity on stage was once a huge issue. We have security, smartphones, and awareness. Back then, we were completely on our own. I wanted my inner strength and dignity to reflect on stage, through my music and presence. That, to me, is true women’s empowerment,” notes Awasthi.