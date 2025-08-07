Zenareeta releases The Rose, an English pop song devoted to Lord Ganesha

With Ganesh Chaturthi coming soon, it’s time to immerse yourself in a fresh wave of devotion with The Rose, arguably the first-ever contemporary English pop anthem dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Written, composed, and sung by Zenareeta (Sneha Chatterjee), the song is a heartfelt exploration of divine love and spiritual awakening.

Zenareeta drops first-ever English pop ode to Lord Ganesha

The Rose is more than just a song, it’s a gentle, meditative journey into the bliss of surrender. With emotive lyrics and soft, melodic rhythms, Zenareeta paints a lyrical picture of devotion, offering a unique musical experience that resonates deeply with the sacred spirit of the festival.

Shedding light on the inception of the song, the singer says, "One day at Lord Ganesha’s temple, I closed my eyes and saw a rose in my mind’s eye. I searched for it everywhere, but it wasn’t anywhere to be found. Then, during darshan, it appeared, placed gently in my hands by the priest, as if sent by destiny. That night, tears of devotion gave birth to The Rose.

She poses a gentle question to all seekers.“Have you ever seen the rose as a symbol of the devotee’s love for God?” Through this poetic lens, The Rose invites listeners to experience bhakti in a new, contemporary form, which is heartfelt, inclusive, and timeless.

The music video, visually inspired by the classic beauty of Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings, further enhances the spiritual depth of the track, bridging tradition with modernity.

Following the success of Rhythm of The Ganga, which surpassed 100,000 streams on Spotify, The Rosemarks another bold step in Zenareeta’s journey of creating music that heals, uplifts, and connects.

Zenareeta’s debut track made waves across the internet, amassing over 149,000 views on YouTube within 24 hours and surpassing 1 million views on Instagram Reels. This is considered a remarkable feat for an independent artist’s first release. Zenareeta is known for masterfully bridging the modern appeal of pop music with the timeless wisdom of spiritual philosophy.

