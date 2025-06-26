Justh returns with soulful new ballad, Unse Jaake Kehdo

After capturing hearts with his viral debut Chor, Delhi-based singer-songwriter Justh returns with Unse Jaake Kehdo, a poignant ballad about love, heartbreak, and redemption. Released in collaboration with Warner Music India, the track blends mellow acoustic melodies with emotionally raw storytelling—hallmarks of Justh’s signature style.

Driven by themes of pain, hope and healing, Unse Jaake Kehdo carries forward the intimacy and honesty that made Chor a breakout success

The song’s lyrical simplicity, paired with a haunting tune, creates a soundscape that resonates across generations. Produced by Aditya Verma and mixed by Vaibhav Ahuja and Justh himself, the track is deeply personal and thoughtfully constructed. The accompanying music video, directed by Prince Shah, adds a layer of surreal visual storytelling that mirrors the song’s emotional depth.

“It’s been over a year and a half since Chor released,” Justh shared. “After that, I wanted to go deeper—create music that’s true, authentic, and soul-driven. Unse Jaake Kehdo is a piece of my heart, and I’m proud of what we’ve built together.”

Justh’s musical journey began after he left behind a career as a Chartered Accountant to pursue songwriting full-time. Since then, he has carved a niche with his minimalist sound and emotionally resonant lyrics, often rooted in acoustic instrumentation. His music avoids overproduction, embracing imperfection to preserve honesty—a quality that struck a chord with Gen Z listeners when Chor went viral in 2024.

Justh’s story is as inspiring as his music. He left behind a stable job as a Chartered Accountant to follow his passion, and his unfiltered, emotionally rich songs quickly found an audience. When Chor went viral in 2024, it became an anthem for Gen Z and young adults dealing with modern love and heartbreak.

Now, with Unse Jaake Kehdo, Justh continues to grow as an artist—staying rooted in honesty, emotion, and simplicity.

The song is now streaming on all major music platforms.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.