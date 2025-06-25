Global sensation DJ Francis Mercier set for three–city India tour

Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata will witness the energetic vibe of Ibiza in October as Sunburn, India’s leading EDM festival producer, brings world-renowned Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier to India. The India launch of his hit Ibiza residency Solèy, Mercier will perform at Mumbai on October 10, Delhi on October 11 and Kolkata on October 12.

Sunburn brings Ibiza’s Solèy to India with Francis Mercier Tour

Famous for his soulful cross–cultural sound and dynamic live performances, Mercier’s three–city tour guarantees a celebration of rhythm, diversity and borderless sound. Solèy, Haitian Creole for ‘sun’, is not just a party; it’s a celebration of cultural and rhythmic heritage specifically African rhythms Levantine sounds and Caribbean vibes with a view to bringing people together in deep connection and warmth.