Global sensation DJ Francis Mercier set for three–city India tour

Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata will witness the energetic vibe of Ibiza in October as Sunburn, India’s leading EDM festival producer, brings world-renowned Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier to India. The India launch of his hit Ibiza residency Solèy, Mercier will perform at Mumbai on October 10, Delhi on October 11 and Kolkata on October 12.
Famous for his soulful cross–cultural sound and dynamic live performances, Mercier’s three–city tour guarantees a celebration of rhythm, diversity and borderless sound. Solèy, Haitian Creole for ‘sun’, is not just a party; it’s a celebration of cultural and rhythmic heritage specifically African rhythms Levantine sounds and Caribbean vibes with a view to bringing people together in deep connection and warmth.
Francis Mercier is a genre–defying pioneer in electronic music, who has dropped tunes on reputable labels and shared the stage with international stars like Diplo and Major Lazer. His collaborations have amassed over 100 million combined streams and have also seen support from the likes of Black Coffee. He has played at iconic clubs and festivals all over the globe including Coachella and EDC Vegas.
Tickets for the eagerly awaited tour go on pre–sale from June 26 at 12.30 pm IST onwards, while general on–sale is available from June 27 at 12 pm IST.