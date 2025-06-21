Sunburn announces globally renowned artists, DJs Novak and Vidojean’s debut India performance for The White Soiree

Mumbai will witness an electrifying reformation on August 1 this year as Sunburn brings The White Soiree, an interactive all–white party topped by global DJ–producers Novak and Vidojean. This much–awaited gathering will occupy Dome SVP Stadium, assuring a thumping blend of Afro house wonder, sound style and momentum.

Sunburn unveils The White Soiree: DJs Novak and Vidojean preparing for India debut

More than a music event The White Soiree is an all–sensory experience with a center revolving stage state–of–the–art production and a crowd dressed head–to–toe in white. This distinctive idea plans to redefine the EDM experience in India by merging fashion with rhythm and atmosphere with energy.

DJ Novak, the world dancefloor anthem maker, and festival–bursting DJ, has played at high–end festivals such as Tomorrowland and Hi Ibiza. His record Emergency with Sofi Tukker has been streamed over 20 million times and appeared on top shows such as Netflix’s You and Showtime’s Yellowjackets. He is joined by Vidojean, the Swedish groove magician with genre–bending sets throughout Europe. As half of Vidojean x Oliver Loenn, he offers an energetic sonic spectrum with Afro rhythms for melodic house and tech elements. His Told You So and El Youm have been supported by heavyweights of the industry.