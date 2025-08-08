Ed Sheeran releases music video A Little More featuring Rupert Grint; calls it a 'bonkers' one

Recently, Ed Sheeran has been in the news pretty much regularly, be it for Sapphire, his love for India or his much-appreciated collaboration with Arijit SIngh. Ed Sheeran did a collaboration with "Ron" Rupert Grint for the video of his new song A Little More, and it is kinda crazy.

Here's why Ed Sheeran A Little More ft. Rupert Grint is all over the internet

The music video A Little More, a sequel to his 2011 video for Lego House, finds actor Rupert Grint, who has starking similarities with the musician, reprising his role as an obsessive Ed Sheeran stalker. In the video, he gets out of prison after 14 years, and returns home to start a new life. He attends “Stalkers Anonymous” meetings, goes to therapy and bags a new job as a cleaner in a mansion. He even meets a girl, played by Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones fame, and proposes her.