Ed Sheeran releases music video A Little More featuring Rupert Grint; calls it a 'bonkers' one

Recently, Ed Sheeran has been in the news pretty much regularly, be it for Sapphire, his love for India or his much-appreciated collaboration with Arijit SIngh. Ed Sheeran did a collaboration with "Ron" Rupert Grint for the video of his new song A Little More, and it is kinda crazy.
The music video A Little More, a sequel to his 2011 video for Lego House, finds actor Rupert Grint, who has starking similarities with the musician, reprising his role as an obsessive Ed Sheeran stalker. In the video, he gets out of prison after 14 years, and returns home to start a new life. He attends “Stalkers Anonymous” meetings, goes to therapy and bags a new job as a cleaner in a mansion. He even meets a girl, played by Nathalie Emmanuel of Game of Thrones fame, and proposes her.
However, it becomes problematic when Rupert's character kind of hallucinates and sees Ed's character everywhere...be it as the prison guard, his therapist, as the mansion owner and also the maid, at the gym and so on. Everything takes a super heady turn when it is his wedding day- the guests in the church are Ed, Ed as the members of the choir and bam, as his bride too!
Ed, like always, took to Instagram thanking Rupert Grint. “I hadn’t worked with @rupertgrint in 14 years since Lego house, so didn’t know if he’d say yes to this idea,” Ed writes. “But I’m so glad he did. It’s such a fun, bonkers video. Longest video shoot I had ever done at that time, and deffo the most costume changes.” He thanks Emmanuel for “being amazing” and writes, “Rupert, my brother from another mother, thank you for throwing yourself into this, it wouldn’t exist had you said no.”