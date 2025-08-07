Ed Sheeran keeps it real; slams singers who lip-sync

How often have you been to a concert, only to find, amidst the excitement and energy, that your favourite singer isn’t actually singing live, but lip-syncing to a pre-recorded track? Disappointing, isn’t it? Global icon Ed Sheeran thinks so too. In a recent YouTube interview, he candidly called out the widespread tradition of lip-syncing, criticizing fellow artists who mime on stage yet refuse to admit it.

Ed Sheeran candidly calls out his fellow singers on using lip-sync

The Grammy-winning artist has recently been touring across Europe for his Mathematics tour. During a light-hearted segment in a recent YouTube interview, Ed was challenged to identify the voices of popular singers, a fun game that sparked some candid insights and unexpected reactions. A show contestant while interacting with the singer, floated the idea of miming her voice or basically lip-syncing when she doesn’t sound the best. This was when the singer got candid and responded, “I don’t know if a professional singer would admit to miming."

The singer based on his response was asked whether he ever took to lip syncing in a concert or an event and he replied, “I can’t get away with it because it’s me with a loop pedal and a guitar.” He continued, “I would never cancel a show for my voice. I’d always push through,” Even if it was slightly raspy.” He believes in real time performances and his shows rely heavily on on the spot creativity and live layering, making playback simply not an option.