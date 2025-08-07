Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, passes away

Jane Etta Pitt, mother of Hollywood star Brad Pitt, died at the age of 84. Tributes flooded in for the family matriarch, who was remembered as a former school counsellor and loving mother and grandmother.
Recognised as the emotional pillar of her family, Jane brought up Brad and his younger brother Doug and sister Julie in Springfield, Missouri. Together with her husband William, she lived largely in the background but left a lasting impression. In a moving tribute Brad and his brothers famously gave £1 million to a children’s hospital to endow the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Centre in her memory.
The heartbreak of the family was conveyed by Brad’s niece Sydney Pitt who posted an emotional message on Instagram. Referring to her “grandma, the heart of the family” she wrote, “My sweet Grammy, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing dance and paint again makes it a tad easier.” Sydney also referred to her grandmother’s kind nature and their grandmother’s capability to keep up with her 14 grandkids.
Another touching detail reported after her death was the close relationship Jane shared with Brad's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Sources revealed that Jane always remained very close to the actress and had a persistent wish that the former couple would get back together. She was said to have been “thrilled” when they reunited at the SAG Awards.
The actor and his family are grieving over the loss of Jane. Although the reason behind her death has not been revealed, her memory as a pillar of strength and love for her family will certainly last forever.