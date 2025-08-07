Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, passes away

Jane Etta Pitt, mother of Hollywood star Brad Pitt, died at the age of 84. Tributes flooded in for the family matriarch, who was remembered as a former school counsellor and loving mother and grandmother.

Brad Pitt’s mother dies at 84

Recognised as the emotional pillar of her family, Jane brought up Brad and his younger brother Doug and sister Julie in Springfield, Missouri. Together with her husband William, she lived largely in the background but left a lasting impression. In a moving tribute Brad and his brothers famously gave £1 million to a children’s hospital to endow the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Centre in her memory.

The heartbreak of the family was conveyed by Brad’s niece Sydney Pitt who posted an emotional message on Instagram. Referring to her “grandma, the heart of the family” she wrote, “My sweet Grammy, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing dance and paint again makes it a tad easier.” Sydney also referred to her grandmother’s kind nature and their grandmother’s capability to keep up with her 14 grandkids.