How Monster made Charlize Theron unforgettable

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, focused on more than just the crimes. It also followed Aileen’s past — growing up in violence, living on the streets, and trying to hold on to a broken kind of love. Charlize brought all that to screen without overplaying any part of it. She didn’t ask us to pity the character, but she made it impossible to ignore her.

Her scenes with Christina Ricci, who played Aileen’s girlfriend, felt real in a raw, uncertain way. You could see how much Aileen wanted to build something normal, but just didn’t know how.

That role earned Charlize her first Oscar. But even more than that, it changed how people saw her. No longer just a former model or a Hollywood star, she proved she could take risks that most wouldn’t.

Two decades later, Monster still feels like one of the boldest performances by any actor. On her milestone birthday, it’s a reminder of the moment Charlize stopped playing safe and left a mark that hasn’t faded.