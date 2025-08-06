Carrie Underwood sports new blonde look; breaks her blond streak after 30 years

Carrie Underwood is known for her signature blonde locks, but her new hair colour surprised fans. Her new look blends soft brown and blonde tones, aka bronde perfection.

Carrie Underwood breaks her blond streak after 30 years

Carrie showed off her freshly colored hair styled in loose curls and a middle part, with layers that fall just below her shoulders in a series of selfies and a glam video posted to Instagram.

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," she said.

She also gave a shoutout to her stylist: “Thanks @hairbykatelin_ at @parlour3beauty for helping me get back to my roots! #NewOldMe #Bronde.”

Comments were flooded with praises.

"Okay but the way this suits you SO well!!!" said one.

"It’s giving strong, grounded, and totally gorgeous," another fan noted.

"So glad you decided to go back to your original hair color. It just matches your whole being," said yet another.

"YASS!! I wish more women would embrace their more natural color! It looks great," one comment said.

In fact, Carrie herself wanted to go darker years ago but she did not want to "shock" people- something she mentioned in an interview in 2012.

“If I dyed my hair brown, I don’t want people to think I’m turning dark and serious.” she added in the interview.

Celebrities who go blond often receive privileges their dark-haired counterparts may not get. The TikTok community calls this the "blond privilege."

Jennifer Berdahl, sociology professor at the University of British Columbia who studies women and work, calls the blond look a "class performance."