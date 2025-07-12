Five low-maintenance hair colour for men

For today’s man, a stylish appearance shouldn’t equal high maintenance. In the world of today, convenience rules, and that includes your hair colour. Gone are the days of touch-ups here and there and complicated routines. Here are five low-maintenance hair colours that provide maximum style with a whole lot of less ideal for the classy gentleman.

Top five low-maintenance hair colours for men

First among our top picks is the tried-and-true dark brown. This timeless colour provides a discreet yet refined alteration, ideal for disappearing effortlessly into most natural hair colors. When it fades, it does so elegantly without creating jarring lines and rendering regrowth nearly unnoticeable. It’s a great option for beginners to hair coloring or those who desire a subtle improvement.

Following close behind we have salt and pepper. Rather than something to hide, owning your natural grey infused with a bit of darker shades gives you a sophisticated and mature look. This style takes little upkeep on an ongoing basis because the grey roots just add to its attractiveness doing away with regular salon appointments. It’s all about enhancing, not concealing.