From Avengers to Bihar: Hollywood crew brings global scale to Pankaj Tripathi's Dharma

After the success of OMG 2, writer-director Amit Rai is back with a new feature titled Dharma, headlined by Pankaj Tripathi. The film, recently wrapped up in Bihar, promises a visually rich and emotionally resonant experience, blending action with deep-rooted philosophical themes.

Hollywood technicians join forces with Amit Rai for Pankaj Tripathi’s Dharma

Backed by a world-class technical team, Dharma brings on board Hungarian cinematographer Mátyás (Mate) Erdély—renowned for his work on the Oscar-nominated On Body and Soul—and action and motion-capture specialist Isaac Hamon, whose credits include Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Doctor Strange.

Amit emphasises that the film’s cinematic scale and emotional depth required international expertise. “The film needed to be visually grand and action-driven, so I focused on those two core elements,” he said. “Their expertise added immense value and helped take the film to another level.”

Inspired by a powerful moment in the Mahabharata, Dharma draws from the story of Yudhishthira, who refuses to enter heaven without the dog that had faithfully accompanied him. “It’s a simple but symbolic tale about the balance between humans and nature,” Amit explains. “Disturbing that balance can have profound consequences.”

Dharma unfolds through two intertwined narratives: one of a kidnapped boy and the dog that protects him, and another of a boy on a determined quest to find his abducted dog. “Both are driven by loyalty and love—each following their own Dharma,” Amit says. “The dog in the story is not just an animal but a fully realized character, a hero in his own right. To achieve this, we brought in top animal trainers and an action director with experience on films like Planet of the Apes and Justice League.”

Pankaj Tripathi, who reunites with Rai after their collaboration on OMG 2, shared his enthusiasm: “That film was special not just for its box office success, but because it connected with people emotionally. Working with Amit again feels natural—his stories have purpose and honesty. This film is rooted in Bihar, my home and identity. As an actor, there’s nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both meaningful and entertaining.”

The film also features respected actors like Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal, Rajesh Kumar, and talents from the Bhojpuri film industry, adding authenticity and depth to its cultural setting.