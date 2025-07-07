‘Panchayat’ season 5 announced for 2026

The fan-favourite series Panchayat is officially returning for a fifth season in 2026, Prime Video confirmed on Monday, July 7. The announcement comes on the heels of Panchayat Season 4's remarkable success, which not only surpassed previous seasons in viewership but also trended in 42 countries on its premiere day.

Released on June 24, 2025, Season 4 of the rural comedy-drama has taken the internet by storm

Viewers from across the globe have lauded its warm storytelling, authentic depiction of rural life, and the charm of its beloved characters from the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The series continues to strike a chord with audiences over humour and simplicity of life.

Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, expressed his excitement over the show's growing popularity:

“We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth and authenticity.”

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, Panchayat follows Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes up a government posting as the secretary of a panchayat office in rural India. The fourth season dives deeper into the evolving power dynamics and community bonds in Phulera, winning over critics and fans alike.