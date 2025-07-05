Panchayat 4 cast embraces sporty vibes in pickleball-themed photo shoot

Following the immense love and success of its previous seasons, Panchayat Season 4 continues to strike a chord with audiences across the country. To keep the excitement going, Prime Video recently shared glimpses of a quirky new photoshoot featuring the beloved cast — but this time, they’ve swapped their rural outfits for sporty attire as “Pickleball season hits Phulera.”

Set on a tennis court, the photoshoot features the cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak dressed in athletic wear — from sweatbands and visors to crisp polos, varsity knits, pleated skirts, and sleek tracksuits. Holding rackets and striking confident poses, the cast blends rural charm with a sporty twist, creating a fresh and playful vibe that’s got fans talking.

Backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat 4 has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar. The season is penned by Chandan Kumar and jointly directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

Returning to their iconic roles in the latest season are familiar faces like Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, and Pankaj Jha. With its honest storytelling, sharp writing, and deep emotional connect, Panchayat continues to celebrate the soul of rural India.

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who plays Brij Bhushan Dubey in the series, shared his thoughts on why Panchayat resonates so strongly with audiences. “It’s incredible how Panchayat has touched viewers of all ages — from children to elders — not just in India but abroad as well. When I was in Australia for a play, people of all ages came up to talk about the show,” he said.

Reflecting on its impact, he added, “At first, I couldn’t quite identify what made it so special. But then I realised — this is India in its truest form. The simplicity, sincerity, and the everyday stories of small towns told with so much heart — that’s what makes Panchayat so powerful.”

