Panchayat Season 4: From Jitendra Kumar to Neena Gupta, here are the salaries of the cast

The highly anticipated fourth season of Panchayat has finally arrived, stirring a range of reactions from audiences. While some fans embraced the storyline and character arcs, others found the pacing slower than expected. Despite the mixed reviews, Panchayat Season 4 remains a cultural phenomenon, consistently trending and keeping viewers hooked. With familiar faces like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Jitendra Kumar returning, the ensemble cast continues to be a major draw.
Now, buzz has shifted to the paychecks of the cast members. Recent reports have revealed how much each actor earned for their performance in Season 4. Leading the pack is Jitendra Kumar, who plays the beloved Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi. The 34-year-old actor is reportedly the highest-paid among the cast, charging around ₹70,000 per episode, which adds up to ₹5.6 lakh for the season’s eight episodes.
Neena Gupta, who portrays Manju Devi, saw her character take on a more prominent role this season, particularly due to the ongoing election storyline. The veteran actress reportedly earned ₹50,000 per episode, totaling ₹4 lakh for the season.
Raghubir Yadav, known for his endearing portrayal of Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhan Ji, reportedly took home ₹40,000 per episode, accumulating a total of ₹3.2 lakh. Supporting cast members also earned notable sums. Faisal Malik, who plays the emotional and grounded Prahlad Pandey, reportedly earned ₹20,000 per episode, equating to ₹1.6 lakh for the season. Similarly, Chandan Roy, who plays the charming and comical Vikas Shukla, also earned ₹20,000 per episode.
The rest of the ensemble includes familiar characters like Rinki (Sanvikaa), Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), Binod (Ashok Pathak), Madhav (Bulloo Kumar), and MLA Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha), all of whom contributed significantly to the season's narrative and appeal.
As the show continues to win hearts across small towns and metros alike, it’s clear that the cast’s performances and now their paychecks are keeping Panchayat 4 in the spotlight.