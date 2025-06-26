Panchayat Season 4: From Jitendra Kumar to Neena Gupta, here are the salaries of the cast

Now, buzz has shifted to the paychecks of the cast members. Recent reports have revealed how much each actor earned for their performance in Season 4. Leading the pack is Jitendra Kumar, who plays the beloved Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi. The 34-year-old actor is reportedly the highest-paid among the cast, charging around ₹70,000 per episode, which adds up to ₹5.6 lakh for the season’s eight episodes.

Neena Gupta, who portrays Manju Devi, saw her character take on a more prominent role this season, particularly due to the ongoing election storyline. The veteran actress reportedly earned ₹50,000 per episode, totaling ₹4 lakh for the season.

Raghubir Yadav, known for his endearing portrayal of Brij Bhushan Dubey aka Pradhan Ji, reportedly took home ₹40,000 per episode, accumulating a total of ₹3.2 lakh. Supporting cast members also earned notable sums. Faisal Malik, who plays the emotional and grounded Prahlad Pandey, reportedly earned ₹20,000 per episode, equating to ₹1.6 lakh for the season. Similarly, Chandan Roy, who plays the charming and comical Vikas Shukla, also earned ₹20,000 per episode.