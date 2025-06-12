Panchayat Season 4: Jitendra Kumar’s net worth, salary and swanky cars revealed

Panchayat Season 4 just released its first trailer, and it was also announced that the new season will arrive on June 24. Jitendra Kumar, who gained popularity as Panchayat's Sachiv ji, rose to prominence through TVF's viral YouTube sketches and later solidified his reputation with standout performances in series like Pitchers and Kota Factory. His foray into Bollywood includes roles in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chaman Bahaar, Jaadugar, and Dry Day, each showcasing his range and reliability
As per reports, Jitendra resides in a stylish Mumbai home. While he maintains a low profile about the exact details, glimpses shared on Instagram reveal vibrant interiors, eclectic art, and decor inspired by pop culture and cinema.
His estimated net worth is around ₹7 crore. A significant portion of his wealth also comes from his love for luxury cars. His impressive fleet reportedly includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350D (Rs 88.18 lakh), a Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Rs 82.10 lakh), a Toyota Fortuner (Rs 48.43 lakh), and a Mini Countryman (Rs 42 lakh).
Other reports suggest that Jitendra was the highest-paid cast member in Panchayat Season 3, earning Rs 5.6 lakh for the season, with a per-episode rate of Rs 70,000. Co-stars Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav earned Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 per episode, respectively.
Beyond acting, Jitendra also has a few brand partnerships. He endorses companies like Oswaal Books, Bingo, and Insurance Dekho, contributing to his stature as both a talented performer and a commercially successful celebrity.