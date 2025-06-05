Panchayat season 4: release date, plot, cast, and what to expect

The much-loved slice-of-life rural dramedy, Panchayat, is gearing up for a spectacular comeback! Season 4 is set to premiere on July 2, 2025, with all eight episodes available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. After the nail-biting cliffhanger of Season 3, where we were left with a tense gunshot, fans are buzzing with excitement to find out what lies ahead for Phulera and its charmingly quirky residents.
Season 4 picks up right after Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) was injured in an election-related attack. As the political landscape shifts in the village, viewers will follow Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), Vikas (Chandan Roy), and Prahlad (Faisal Malik) as they navigate the aftermath and the upcoming elections. The much-discussed relationship between Abhishek and Rinki (Sanvikaa) is also set to take centre stage, leaving us all wondering how Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Pradhan Ji will react when the truth comes to light.
All the fan favourite cast members are back, including Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. The show continues to be brought to life by The Viral Fever (TVF), with Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya sharing the directing duties, while Chandan Kumar returns to pen the series.
Panchayat started as the tale of an engineering graduate who reluctantly takes a government job as a village secretary. However, over three seasons, it has blossomed into a touching story about friendship, identity, and the intricacies of local politics in small-town India. It has become an unexpected streaming sensation, thanks to its relatable storytelling, clever humour, and emotional depth.
Season 4 is set to deepen the existing storylines — from Abhishek’s growing emotional connection to Phulera, to the ongoing drama of governance, gossip, and grassroots issues in the village. With secrets on the verge of being revealed and loyalties put to the test, Panchayat 4 is ready to deliver yet another season of beautifully crafted storytelling.