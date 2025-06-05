Panchayat season 4: release date, plot, cast, and what to expect

Season 4 picks up right after Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) was injured in an election-related attack. As the political landscape shifts in the village, viewers will follow Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), Vikas (Chandan Roy), and Prahlad (Faisal Malik) as they navigate the aftermath and the upcoming elections. The much-discussed relationship between Abhishek and Rinki (Sanvikaa) is also set to take centre stage, leaving us all wondering how Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Pradhan Ji will react when the truth comes to light.