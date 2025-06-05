‘Maxton Hall Season 2’: Makers drop high-intense teaser; series to stream from November 7

Fans of Ruby need not wait much longer as she and James are soon going to be back on your fingertips this November! The Maxton Hall: The World Between Us starring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung in the lead, is all set to drop its newest season end of this year and expectations and anticipations have surely gone up high. What is more exciting now is the fact that the makers have dropped the first teaser film of the latest season and netizens get a glimpse of the high–intense drama that is waiting to be revealed in Prime Video’s original series.
The 18-second teaser showcases the seemingly romantic ups and downs in the lives of the students of the towering Maxton Hall in a glimpse. The teenage romance drama has been creating waves since the first season and the way it was left in a cliffhanger with several questions unanswered about the growing romantic life of the two lead students.
What makes it all the more exciting is that it drops the new season on November 7 this year and it’s the perfect time to grab the hot cuppa, sit under the warm blankets and binge watch the drama by your own or with your friends.
Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 is expected to be based on a part of the novel Save You by bestselling author Mona Kasten. It explores in depth the dramatic twists and turns that come in the journey of Ruby and James. Ruby played by Harriet Herbig- Matten seems to be having a near–perfect life, with her dream almost within her reach and a passionate romance on the cards, but destiny has other plans for her.
When James, essayed by Damian Hardung faces turmoil in the family, everything changes, including him and that surely has repercussions on their relationship. The narrative progresses with their reactions towards the turmoil and how the presence of the other affects their lives. With an ensemble cast comprising Sonja Weiber, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, Eli Riccardi, the season is directed by Martin Schreier.
Streaming from November 7 on Prime Video