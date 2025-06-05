‘Maxton Hall Season 2’: Makers drop high-intense teaser; series to stream from November 7

The 18-second teaser showcases the seemingly romantic ups and downs in the lives of the students of the towering Maxton Hall in a glimpse. The teenage romance drama has been creating waves since the first season and the way it was left in a cliffhanger with several questions unanswered about the growing romantic life of the two lead students.

What makes it all the more exciting is that it drops the new season on November 7 this year and it’s the perfect time to grab the hot cuppa, sit under the warm blankets and binge watch the drama by your own or with your friends.