‘Wednesday’ season 2: First 6 minutes released, Lady Gaga’s role confirmed

Netflix has just treated Wednesday fans to a double whammy: a thrilling sneak peek of the first six minutes from Season 2 and the long-awaited news that Lady Gaga is joining the cast! At the Tudum 2025 fan event in Los Angeles, the pop superstar made a dramatic entrance—rising from a coffin labeled “Here lies the monster queen”—before performing her new track Zombieboy from the album Mayhem, followed by a surprise set of Abracadabra.
The singer and actress will take on a mysterious guest role, rumoured to be a new teacher at Nevermore Academy. Fans have been buzzing about her casting ever since the viral dance remix of Bloody Mary from Season 1, which she later recreated on TikTok. Her addition feels like a full-circle moment for the series, which played a big part in launching Jenna Ortega into the spotlight when it debuted in 2022.
Joining Gaga is Haley Joel Osment, who appears in the newly released Season 2 opener as a creepy doll-collecting serial killer. The first six minutes of Wednesday Season 2 open with Wednesday trapped in a serial killer’s basement. As she calmly narrates the events leading to her capture, viewers are plunged into a chilling world of twisted dolls, dark humour, and murder.
Season 2 of Wednesday will be released in two parts, on August 6 and September 3, with a total of eight episodes. Returning stars include Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Fred Armisen, while newcomers like Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Joanna Lumley will also join the cast. Directed once again by Tim Burton, this season promises “fresh foes, familiar faces, and delightfully dark mayhem.”
As Gaga puts it: Make yourself uncomfortable. Wednesday’s world just got a whole lot weirder.