‘Wednesday’ season 2: First 6 minutes released, Lady Gaga’s role confirmed

The singer and actress will take on a mysterious guest role, rumoured to be a new teacher at Nevermore Academy. Fans have been buzzing about her casting ever since the viral dance remix of Bloody Mary from Season 1, which she later recreated on TikTok. Her addition feels like a full-circle moment for the series, which played a big part in launching Jenna Ortega into the spotlight when it debuted in 2022.

Joining Gaga is Haley Joel Osment, who appears in the newly released Season 2 opener as a creepy doll-collecting serial killer. The first six minutes of Wednesday Season 2 open with Wednesday trapped in a serial killer’s basement. As she calmly narrates the events leading to her capture, viewers are plunged into a chilling world of twisted dolls, dark humour, and murder.