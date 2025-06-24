Panchayat Season 4: Who won the battle for Phulera? Election winner revealed

Expectations were sky-high, but many fans were left disappointed, primarily due to the show’s slow pace and a finale that didn’t quite hit the mark. Known for its subtle humor and sharp social commentary, Panchayat Season 4 leaned more into serious drama, which overshadowed its usual charm.

While the village politics took center stage, Sachiv Ji seemed less involved in the local drama, focusing more on preparing for the CAT exam and nurturing his budding romance with Rinki. A silver lining—he finally cleared his exam and even confessed his love for Rinki, receiving a sweet “I love you too” in return.

As the election drama unfolded, both Manju Devi and Kranti Devi pulled out all the stops, from emotional appeals to aggressive campaigning. But in the end, it was Kranti Devi who clinched the win. The final scene showed her name replacing Manju Devi’s on the Panchayat office board. A heartbroken Pradhan Ji, devastated by the loss, was seen destroying the sweets he had ordered to celebrate their expected victory.