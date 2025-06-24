Panchayat Season 4: Who won the battle for Phulera? Election winner revealed

Panchayat Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 24, bringing viewers back to the rustic charm of Phulera village. Familiar faces like Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar), Pradhan Ji, Rinki, Prahlad Cha, Vikas, Manju Devi, Banrakas, and Kranti Devi returned, but this season’s reception has been notably mixed. At the heart of the story was the intense election face-off between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), a battle that stirred up the entire village.
Expectations were sky-high, but many fans were left disappointed, primarily due to the show’s slow pace and a finale that didn’t quite hit the mark. Known for its subtle humor and sharp social commentary, Panchayat Season 4 leaned more into serious drama, which overshadowed its usual charm.
While the village politics took center stage, Sachiv Ji seemed less involved in the local drama, focusing more on preparing for the CAT exam and nurturing his budding romance with Rinki. A silver lining—he finally cleared his exam and even confessed his love for Rinki, receiving a sweet “I love you too” in return.
As the election drama unfolded, both Manju Devi and Kranti Devi pulled out all the stops, from emotional appeals to aggressive campaigning. But in the end, it was Kranti Devi who clinched the win. The final scene showed her name replacing Manju Devi’s on the Panchayat office board. A heartbroken Pradhan Ji, devastated by the loss, was seen destroying the sweets he had ordered to celebrate their expected victory.
The storyline, particularly after the second episode, felt a bit stretched, and fans missed the witty, fast-paced energy of earlier seasons. However, the emotional beats especially around Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s love story offered some comfort.
For those hoping for closure, there’s good news. In a recent interview, actress Sanvikaa confirmed that Panchayat Season 5 is on the way and is expected to release sometime next year. The writing has already begun, with filming set to follow soon.