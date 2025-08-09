Mary Ann Alexander among elite artists chosen for Jameson Distilled Sounds 2025, to be mentored by Anderson .Paak

Mary Ann Alexander, a Kerala-born, Bengaluru-based young R&B pop genius, is one of only a little over 20 visionary artists from across the world selected to participate in the second edition of Jameson Distilled Sounds this year, which will be curated by Anderson .Paak, the three-time Grammy-winning American R&B rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer.

The addition of Mary Ann Alexander is a pivotal moment in her burgeoning international career, as it highlights her skill at masterfully combining her rich homegrown musical history with modern R&B and pop aesthetics. Her involvement emphasises her increasing standing as a revolutionary voice in the global music industry and as an emerging star known for connecting cultural stories with universal appeal.

An exclusive collective of genre-defying artists from all across the globe will convene in Ireland from August 13, 2025 to August 20, 2025 to produce new music inspired by community, connection and culture. This year’s cohort features talents spanning six continents — India, South Africa, Portugal, Nigeria, Indonesia, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Namibia, Malaysia and Ireland. Participants will embark on an intensive journey of writing, recording and live performance, forging cross-cultural collaborations that will reshape the sounds of tomorrow and support the trending musicians of today in their music-blending quest.

Among her fellow artists are South African soul sensation Lloyiso, Portuguese experimentalist EU.CLIDES, East African singer Xenia Manasseh, Irish drill innovator Skinner, Indonesian vocalist Monica Karina, Kazakh musician Moldanazar and Malaysian alt-pop visionary Saint Kylo, Kenyan multi-instrumentalist Kethan, Nigerian singer Manny Wellz and Namibian hip-hop artist Kp Illest.