Mary Ann Alexander drops ‘The Lovey Dovey Song’ and opens up about her musical journey

Singer and songwriter Mary Ann Alexander, whose song Stuthi from the Malayalam film, Bougainvillea, became a chartbuster, has just churned out her new single, The Lovey Dovey Song, which she tells is about being unapologetically in love.
“I’m a romantic at heart. I was thinking about how R&B artistes from the ’90s and 2000s weren’t afraid to be sappy, to wear their hearts on their sleeves. That era softened me up to do the same. These days, there’s a lot of music about hook-ups and fleeting highs—don’t get me wrong, I love a good bop—but I wanted to honour this softer, more sincere side of myself.”
Was music always on the cards, considering her family's performing arts background? “The itch to live this life was always there. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be an artiste—someone guided by desire and expression. Still, pursuing music full-time wasn’t exactly a traditional path where I’m from. My parents were protective and encouraged me to keep it on the side. But I’m an all-or-nothing person. When I care about something, I give it everything.”
Ask her about her experience as a Malayali girl singing in English for a global audience , she tells us, “So many people—well-wishers, Indian labels, even some listeners—told me it might not be the best idea. But I’ve always trusted my intuition, even when it didn’t make sense to others. That inner compass has never failed me. Eventually, I attracted people who believed in my vision. Reaching people worldwide with my music is a dream slowly coming true.”
Interestingly, Mary, who grew up in Bengaluru, reveals, “I used to wish I wasn’t born in India—not because I didn’t love it, but because I didn’t see myself reflected in the spaces I dreamed of entering. Now I realise that being exactly who I am is my greatest strength. It gives me a story no one else can tell. I believe if you’re good, you’re good. If you connect, you connect.”
A fan of Sid Sriram, Mary is all excited when she talks about their unexpected collaboration on Adiye. “That song made me fall in love with soul music—language didn’t matter. I learned it when I was 13, and it’s still my go-to at family gatherings. Even though we were on the same record thanks to Sanjeev T, Sid and I haven’t actually met in person! The internet is wild that way. When I first heard the final version with both our voices, I genuinely lost it. Huge thanks to Sanjeev for making that happen.”
And who are her inspirations? “Well...I find new inspiration every day. But the artistes who truly blew me away when I first discovered them include Michael Jackson, Alina Baraz, Aurora, SZA, Justin Bieber, and Kehlani.”
Ask her how she finds her voice in a sea of artistes today, and he says, “I get asked this a lot, and I don’t claim to have all the answers. But I think it starts with accepting who you are. Your power lies in your story and uniqueness. There’s space for all of us. No one else can fill your space like you can.”
Does she find a difference singing for film and independent music, she explains, “In films I see myself as a voice and a designer—there’s a bigger vision already in place, and I help bring it to life. With my independent work, I’m telling my story from scratch. It’s a completely different creative process.”
And what does she enjoy more—studio recordings or live performances? “I started out as a studio singer—I must’ve been seven when I recorded for the first time. For a long time, I approached live shows like studio sessions, focused on perfection. But now, I’ve learned to let go and have fun on stage. Still, the studio has a special place in my heart. It’s where it all began.”
And what are the upcoming projects in the pipeline? “I’m in a deeply creative phase right now—writing a lot, working with different producers, shaping what’s next. I can’t wait to share it—but what’s the fun in giving it all away just yet?”
