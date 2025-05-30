Mary Ann Alexander drops ‘The Lovey Dovey Song’ and opens up about her musical journey

“I’m a romantic at heart. I was thinking about how R&B artistes from the ’90s and 2000s weren’t afraid to be sappy, to wear their hearts on their sleeves. That era softened me up to do the same. These days, there’s a lot of music about hook-ups and fleeting highs—don’t get me wrong, I love a good bop—but I wanted to honour this softer, more sincere side of myself.”

Was music always on the cards, considering her family's performing arts background? “The itch to live this life was always there. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be an artiste—someone guided by desire and expression. Still, pursuing music full-time wasn’t exactly a traditional path where I’m from. My parents were protective and encouraged me to keep it on the side. But I’m an all-or-nothing person. When I care about something, I give it everything.”