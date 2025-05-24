Simbu to collaborate with Sai Abhyankkar for a song in ‘STR49’

At a recent event, Simbu revealed, “Sai Abhyankkar has already delivered three songs for the film. One of them is a love song, and there are plans for both of us to sing it together.”

He added, “I usually don't go out of my way to glorify my work or my films, but the songs composed for this project are truly exceptional. They’re going to leave a strong impression.”

Simbu had previously welcomed Sai Abhyankkar to the team on Tamil New Year's Day with a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Starting this new chapter with music and fresh energy. Welcoming @SaiAbhyankkar on board! #STR49.”