Simbu to collaborate with Sai Abhyankkar for a song in ‘STR49’

Actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, has announced that he will be lending his voice to a song alongside rising music sensation Sai Abhyankkar in his upcoming film, tentatively titled #STR49. The film is being directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, with music composed by the 20-year-old prodigy Sai Abhyankkar.
At a recent event, Simbu revealed, “Sai Abhyankkar has already delivered three songs for the film. One of them is a love song, and there are plans for both of us to sing it together.”
He added, “I usually don't go out of my way to glorify my work or my films, but the songs composed for this project are truly exceptional. They’re going to leave a strong impression.”
Simbu had previously welcomed Sai Abhyankkar to the team on Tamil New Year's Day with a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Starting this new chapter with music and fresh energy. Welcoming @SaiAbhyankkar on board! #STR49.”
Sai Abhyankkar, who shot to fame with the viral independent single Katchi Sera, has quickly become one of the most sought-after composers in the South Indian film industry. In addition to #STR49, he is also composing music for Suriya’s 45th film, Pradeep Ranganathan’s upcoming project under Mythri Movie Makers, and Allu Arjun’s high-profile venture with director Atlee, currently titled AA22XA6.
#STR49 is being produced by the renowned Dawn Pictures. A recently released poster for the film features Simbu with his hands folded behind his back, clutching a textbook titled Engineering Materials and Metallurgy, inside which a blood-stained knife is hidden. The chilling visual is accompanied by the tagline: “The Most Wanted Student.”
With a gripping concept, powerful visuals, and a promising soundtrack, #STR49 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films on Simbu’s roster.