Thug Life actor Silambarasan reveals why he chose Santhanam for #STR49

Speaking at the audio launch of Devil's Double Next Level, a horror-comedy starring Santhanam in the lead, Simbu said, “I want to share why I insisted on having Santhanam in #STR49. These days, we see a lot of intense, serious films being made. There’s been a dip in the amount of comedy in cinema. Most of our movies are action-packed and aggressive—we’re missing out on light-hearted, feel-good stories.”

He continued, “We need more films that spread happiness. We’ve been missing a performer like Santhanam for a while now. Beyond leading roles, he should also collaborate with actors and directors to bring comedy back into mainstream films. That’s something Tamil cinema really needs right now.”

Simbu also praised Tourist Family, a recent release edited by the same technician who worked on Devil's Double Next Level. He expressed hope that more such uplifting films would find their way to audiences.

Touching upon his personal bond with Santhanam, Simbu shared, “Some people wondered if he’d agree to be part of #STR49. I told them all I had to do was make one phone call—he’d say yes for my sake, no questions asked. That’s the kind of friendship we share. Likewise, when he invited me to this audio launch, I knew I had to be here for him.”

Simbu concluded by encouraging Santhanam to take up roles that bring out his comedic brilliance, not just for his fans but for the greater good of Tamil cinema.