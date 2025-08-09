Sangamam Trio blends global sounds in upcoming India Tour
Watching geographical boundaries blur and musical cultures infuse with one another is a testimony to the kind of power that art holds. Sangamam, a love letter to this exact notion, by the trio — violinist Jyotsna Srikanth, oudist Jean-Pierre Smadja (also known as Smadj), and tabla player Gurumurthy Vaidya. This show is all set to travel across the country as the Sangamam India Tour and is coming to Bengaluru soon! Jyotsna, a celebrated artiste, who’s been conferred with accolades like MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). With contributions to almost 300 films, she joins us ahead of the tour’s (curated by Quriosity) commencement on August 17 to give us a preview peek, the collaboration of the trio, an album that they worked on and more!
Here's a peak into the experience of a rhythmic confluence of cultures with Sangamam's upcoming tour
How does Sangamam’s concept resonate with you personally, both in your musical journey and as a trio?
Sangamam literally means confluence and for me, it reflects the very essence of this project — a meeting point of worlds. It’s where South Indian carnatic music flows into Tunisian music, with electronic layers and powerful rhythmic beats weaving them together. This confluence has birthed sounds that are completely new yet deeply rooted in tradition. We are living in a golden era for musical collaborations — audiences today are eager for diversity, experimentation and authenticity. Sangamam embodies that spirit, combining two rich world music traditions to create a tapestry of sounds that could only exist when boundaries dissolve.
Could you walk us through the collaborative process of curating this show?
The journey started in London, where a mutual friend introduced me to Smadj, saying, “You two are fearless improvisers — you have to create together.” That single introduction led to an organic connection. We began by exchanging musical ideas, exploring ragas and Tunisian modes and slowly discovering points where our worlds intersected. It was a conversation through music — sometimes spontaneous, sometimes structured. When we finally performed live, the energy was electric.
Tell us about your recently released album?
Our album is an eight-track journey that captures the heart of Sangamam. Each track is a story — some are meditative and immersive, while others are pulsating and groove-driven. We recorded it in Bengaluru at Prabhath Studios and then mixed and mastered it in France.
What’s next for you?
I’m also composing an Indian violin concerto called Emotions Nine, inspired by Navarasa — the nine fundamental human emotions. It is designed to bring the Indian violin into conversation with Western string ensembles or string quartets, bridging classical worlds. At the same time, I’m continuing to develop and promote my contemporary Indian music trio. This project is all about reimagining ragas in a global context, pushing the violin into new sonic territories and celebrating the fluidity of world music. Expect a lot of bold, genre-bending sounds shortly.
August 19 and 20 at New Delhi. August 21 in in Mumbai. On August 22 and 23. 7 pm onwards in Bengaluru.
