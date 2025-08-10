Aishwarya Majmudar’s Nazaara–The Shaadi can be that bold anthem this wedding season

Renowned singer Aishwarya Majmudar has just dropped Nazaara–The Shaadi, a powerful independent track that combines the colourful chaos of Indian weddings with a sharp, modern twist. Sung and written by Aishwarya herself, with music composed by Harpreet ‘Nikku’ and Aishwarya, the Hindi-Punjabi number is quickly gaining traction as the wedding anthem for the new-age bride.

What sets Aishwarya Majmudar's song Nazaara-The Shaadi apart?

What sets this track apart? Aishwarya arrives at the groom's place to surprise him a day before the big ceremony — a complete reversal of the traditional narrative. In most Indian customs, the bride is expected to remain behind veils and protocol, while the groom arrives with pomp. But in Nazaara – The Shaadi, it’s the bride who owns the moment — dancing, teasing, and demanding a glimpse of her groom behind the sehra. It's a symbolic yet joyful act of flipping the script and reclaiming agency — reflecting the voice of today’s bold, confident Indian woman.

Speaking about the release, Aishwarya shared: “Weddings are one of the most beautiful celebrations of life. With this song, I wanted to keep the fun and festivity alive, but also challenge the idea that brides have to wait in the background. This bride rides in, makes noise, and celebrates love on her terms — and I think that’s something a lot of women will relate to.”