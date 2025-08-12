Shreya Ghoshal releases O Kanha Re, a tribute to Radha-Krishna this Janmashtami

Penned by Saaveri Verma and composed by Shreyas Puranik, O Kanha Re carries a rich devotional tone while staying rooted in folk tradition, with soft modern elements that enhance its charm. The lyrics, "Jab main thi tab Hari nahi, Jab Hari hain main naahin,” resonate with philosophical depth, echoing the eternal longing of the soul for the divine.

Talking about the inspiration behind the project, Shreya says, “I’ve been working on various film and independent music projects, but I felt an inner calling to create something devotional. There are songs for every festival and deity, but I wanted to offer a special tribute to Radha-Krishna for Janmashtami. This is my Pushpaanjali, a musical flower offered at His feet, something that makes me feel spiritually complete.”

With O Kanha Re, the award-winning playback singer steps into a new space, one that’s as personal as it is spiritual. “For me, Krishna is not just God,” she says. He’s a philosopher, a symbol of love and devotion. Through Radha, He finds his most poetic expression. Love that becomes devotion, that idea soothes my soul. This project is also special as I share these stories with my child. It’s become part of my journey as a mother and a musician.”

The release is not just a song but a celebration. With its gentle instrumentation and lyrics and Shreya’s soul-stirring voice, O Kanha Re becomes a space for listeners to reflect, rejoice, and reconnect with the divine. It’s a musical expression of love that transcends time, rooted in age-old traditions yet resonating with modern sensitivity.

As she shares with her fans, “Keep loving me as you always have, in every song, every emotion, every note. Your support, especially for my devotional music, is something I hold close to my heart. This Janmashtami, let’s dance, sing, and celebrate the eternal love of Radha and Krishna. After all, Krishna belongs to all of us.”

O Kanha Re is now available on all major streaming platforms.

