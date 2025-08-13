Asmi Aderay on her new single Confess to Me and her album Romance Without Refuge

Asmi Aderay’s latest single, Confess to Me, is an exploration of unspoken feelings and vulnerability. Inspired by the frustration and hope that come with knowing someone cares but won’t admit it, the song serves as both an emotional release and an infectious dance track. “It came from a really honest and emotional place,” Asmi tells Indulge. “Writing it felt like letting everything out, be it frustration, hope, or vulnerability, without overthinking. I think people connect with it because it’s real and unfiltered.”

Asmi Aderay on her roots, inspiration, and musical journey

The creative process behind Confess to Me was similarly raw and instinctive. Asmi describes how it all began with a feeling rather than a formula. “I had a lot bottled up emotionally, so I just sat down and started writing without worrying about making it perfect. The tension and longing I was feeling guided the melody and lyrics. The production remained intentionally unpolished to preserve the immediacy and authenticity of those emotions, blending cinematic elements with a personal touch.”

This authenticity and emotional intensity carry through her album Romance Without Refuge. Created during a period of deep introspection, the album grapples with the complexities of loving without guarantees and the vulnerability that comes with opening oneself up. “The songs came together naturally, almost like they were telling the story for me. It’s one of those projects where the emotion led the way, and I think that rawness is what makes it resonate.”

Music has always been a fundamental part of Asmi’s life. Growing up in a household filled with a rich mix of sounds, from 2000s Bollywood classics to R&B and Western pop, she was immersed in diverse musical traditions from an early age. “I didn’t really decide to get into music, it just kind of soaked in over time. Eventually, I realised this is how I make sense of things and it’s just how I connect with the world.”