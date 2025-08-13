Asmi Aderay on her new single Confess to Me and her album Romance Without Refuge

Asmi Aderay’s latest single, Confess to Me, is an exploration of unspoken feelings and vulnerability. Inspired by the frustration and hope that come with knowing someone cares but won’t admit it, the song serves as both an emotional release and an infectious dance track. “It came from a really honest and emotional place,” Asmi tells Indulge. “Writing it felt like letting everything out, be it frustration, hope, or vulnerability, without overthinking. I think people connect with it because it’s real and unfiltered.”
The creative process behind Confess to Me was similarly raw and instinctive. Asmi describes how it all began with a feeling rather than a formula. “I had a lot bottled up emotionally, so I just sat down and started writing without worrying about making it perfect. The tension and longing I was feeling guided the melody and lyrics. The production remained intentionally unpolished to preserve the immediacy and authenticity of those emotions, blending cinematic elements with a personal touch.”
This authenticity and emotional intensity carry through her album Romance Without Refuge. Created during a period of deep introspection, the album grapples with the complexities of loving without guarantees and the vulnerability that comes with opening oneself up. “The songs came together naturally, almost like they were telling the story for me. It’s one of those projects where the emotion led the way, and I think that rawness is what makes it resonate.”
Music has always been a fundamental part of Asmi’s life. Growing up in a household filled with a rich mix of sounds, from 2000s Bollywood classics to R&B and Western pop, she was immersed in diverse musical traditions from an early age. “I didn’t really decide to get into music, it just kind of soaked in over time. Eventually, I realised this is how I make sense of things and it’s just how I connect with the world.”
Her early musical inspirations, artistes like Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, nurtured her love for melody and emotional expression, while international musicians such as Alicia Keys, Coldplay, and Adele influenced her appreciation for vulnerability and storytelling. “I was especially drawn to artistes who weren’t afraid to feel deeply, who could take something personal and make it universal. That emotional honesty is something I’ve always tried to carry into my own music.”
Though based in Boston, Asmi remains deeply connected to her roots. She keeps Indian music close to her heart through classic songs cherished by her family and maintains ties with the South Asian creative community both locally and online. “Honestly, food plays a role too. There’s nothing like cooking something from home to bring me back to where I started,” she shares.
Looking ahead, Asmi is busy crafting her next project, whether an EP or a series of singles that promises to further define her unique sound. She aims to continue blending indie-pop, R&B, and folk-pop in a way that is fresh yet emotionally grounded. Live performances are also on her radar, with plans for shows in the U.S. and hopefully India, alongside cross-cultural collaborations.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl