Eric Prydz returns to India: A two-night spectacle of sound and vision in October 2025

Expect an ear-shaking setlist with some of his most treasured tunes such as We Are Mirage, Allein, and the sublime Opus. Familiar with his fastidious production and the skill to create moments that are both intimate and expansive, Eric has revolutionised live electronic music for well over a decade.

“It’s very special coming back to India,” Eric shares. “The passion and energy of the Indian crowd is unique in every way, and I’m looking forward to feeling it live with them. It’s been a fantastic ride for over two decades, and celebrating it in such a vibrant nation is a privilege. Prepare for an immersive experience!”

And immersive is precisely what he excels at. Eric Prydz is now byword for cutting-edge visual innovation, innovating productions such as his 2018 HOLO and the mind-blowing Holosphere — productions that set new standards in holographic and 3D visual technology. These productions revolutionised what the public could now expect from an electronic music event, melding sound and vision into a cohesive sensory one.

As one of the key drivers in progressive house, Eric’s presence can be heard in clubs and festivals, as well as in headphones worldwide. His knack for keeping underground credibility alongside broad appeal has been rewarded with not only chart success, but the adoration of fans who appreciate his uncompromising attitude toward music.

The Delhi leg of the India tour is being produced by District, and the Mumbai show is courtesy of Team Innovation and District in association. With two consecutive nights of top-notch music, breathtaking visuals, and the unbridled energy only Eric Prydz can provide, October 2025 promises to be a historic moment for India's electronic dance music culture.

Tickets available from August 19.

