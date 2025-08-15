Saahel brings his new single Baarish Mein Phir

Singer-songwriter Saahel recently released his new single Baarish Mein Phir, a melancholic ballad of long-distance love within the poignant context of monsoon weather. The song is an enthralling blend of smooth electronic R&B and Indian classical sounds, highlighting Saahel's exceptional skill for fusing different genres.
Penned, composed and produced entirely by Saahel, Baarish Mein Phir explores the bittersweet feeling of being separated from a loved one. The song’s central theme is the idea that the rain acts as a conduit for unspoken words a shared conversation between two people in different cities. Saahel explains that the song is for those who are no longer together or live apart and find their only form of communication is the passing rain.
The release comes following the success of Saahel’s recent singles Man Chala, Nazarein Utaarun and Tujhi Mein, which have been received to much acclaim by his fanbase. He was also recently highlighted on a Times Square billboard in New York as a Spotify RADAR artist for his popular single Tera Pata earlier this year.
Saahel, the 22-year-old singer, has been growing his own fanbase by his viral reels and Hindi covers, and his original songs have also been creating a buzz. Saahel’s overall Spotify streams now exceed 3.6 million. With his genre-fusing and emotion-filled music, Saahel, having learned Hindustani classical music since childhood, continues to prove himself masterful at creating truly emotive tracks.
Baarish Mein Phir is out now on all major streaming platforms.