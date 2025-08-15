Saahel brings his new single Baarish Mein Phir

The release comes following the success of Saahel’s recent singles Man Chala, Nazarein Utaarun and Tujhi Mein, which have been received to much acclaim by his fanbase. He was also recently highlighted on a Times Square billboard in New York as a Spotify RADAR artist for his popular single Tera Pata earlier this year.

Saahel, the 22-year-old singer, has been growing his own fanbase by his viral reels and Hindi covers, and his original songs have also been creating a buzz. Saahel’s overall Spotify streams now exceed 3.6 million. With his genre-fusing and emotion-filled music, Saahel, having learned Hindustani classical music since childhood, continues to prove himself masterful at creating truly emotive tracks.

Baarish Mein Phir is out now on all major streaming platforms.