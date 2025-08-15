Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to ring in Independence Day in New York

People all across the globe are celebrating the 79th Indian Independence Day with much grandeur and celebration. So, is the Consulate of India in New York which is celebrating the same with a special India Day Parade. A few days ago, reports stated that the City’s largest Dance Festival – The Annual Battery Dance Festival will be observing Indian Independence Day during this year’s tenure of the Festival.

And now the Consulate is in full swing observing the Independence Day with its set of events and programs. Attending this were actors and rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

As per reports, they were warmly welcomed for the event with smiles and flower bouquets. The two were dressed very modestly and comfortably for the occasion. While Vijay was seen in combination trousers of the colours green and brown, paired with a white shirt and sneakers; Rashmika was seen in black trousers and a white top. The look was completed with a cardigan.