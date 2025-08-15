Milind Soman at 59: Discipline, freedom, and the timeless glow of living with purpose

Milind Soman is calm, composed, and almost impossibly at ease in his own skin. At 59, the model-turned-actor-turned-ultramarathoner is still the poster child for discipline-meets-freedom. The decades have only made him sharper, lighter, and somehow more luminous, a glow that, as he insists, “has nothing to do with magic creams or filters, and everything to do with how you live.”
He has always been an advocate for the natural — the inner glow, the strength that comes from showing up for yourself every single day. “What resonated with me,” he says, when asked about his association with the all new Plum Niacinamide Serum, “was their (the brand’s) focus on ingredient chemistry and results through consistent effort. Their approach is rooted in science. It’s not about shortcuts. It’s about putting in the work and trusting the process, which mirrors my own belief in discipline.”
That word — discipline — is the golden thread that runs through every aspect of his life. From his barefoot marathons to the way he approaches skincare, from his bold fashion choices to the quiet calm of his nighttime rituals, Milind’s life reads like a masterclass in living deliberately. “Every single day, I move,” he says, matter-of-factly. “Whether it’s a long run, yoga, pushups, or just a mindful stretch for a few minutes. That commitment keeps me grounded. It’s not about intensity but about simple movement and showing up for yourself.” He pauses before adding, with a twinkle, “People over 40 think age restricts you. It doesn’t. If anything, you get smarter with your body.”
Milind’s philosophy is deceptively simple: small, daily steps that add up over time. It’s why he approaches skincare the same way he approaches fitness — consistency over chaos, patience over panic. “I don’t switch things up too often,” he admits. “If something works, I stick to it. Like fitness, it’s about building long-term results.” His ideal skincare product, he says, would be one that “supports clear, even-toned skin and helps you feel refreshed every day,” because, to him, good skin is like good health — it’s about longevity, not quick fixes.
That’s also why his skin, much to the envy of thirty-somethings everywhere, still radiates youthfulness. “Skincare starts from within,” he says. “I focus on being active, hydration, sleeping on time, and eating clean. But they’re not magic. A calm mind and a healthy lifestyle are the best glow-up tools.” It’s the kind of advice that sounds too straightforward to be revolutionary, but that’s Milind’s gift — he makes you realise the hard things aren’t necessarily complicated; they just require persistence.
And persistence is something he’s had in spades since his Ironman days. He’s run barefoot across cities, cycled across states, and swum through treacherous waters — not for the applause, but for the joy of testing his limits. Still, there’s a surprising softness to the way he talks about discipline. “It’s not about intensity,” he reiterates, “it’s about simple movement and showing up for yourself.” That mindset extends beyond the body into his broader life philosophy. “I stopped comparing,” he says of a turning point in his early 30s. “The moment I began focusing only on my journey, everything — fitness, health, work, relationships — became more peaceful and fulfilling.”
Peaceful isn’t necessarily the first word you’d associate with someone who’s broken more than a few cultural and fashion norms, but Milind has always been comfortable being unpredictable. Recently, he made headlines for wearing a dress in a photoshoot — a moment that sparked conversations about gender, fashion, and freedom. He laughs off the idea of it being a “barrier-breaking” moment. “I’ve worn all kinds of garments over the last four decades. I respect and celebrate the vision of the artist or designer, and I try to contribute what I can to its expression. My inhibitions or opinions have no place in the collaboration.”
It’s this open-mindedness that allows him to see fashion for what it truly is — pure expression. “Real fashion has no gender,” he says. “Anybody can be fashionable. Fashion isn’t defined by labels; it’s just expression, plain and simple.” From the high-gloss chaos of his early modelling days to his current, minimalist barefoot runs, Milind has used clothing as a mirror for his evolution. “Fashion is a canvas to explore different facets of who I am,” he reflects. “From high fashion to barefoot minimalism, clothes help me express different phases of my evolution.”
When asked to define style, he doesn’t talk about trends or fabrics but about essence. “For me, style is love of life and confidence in your skin. It’s about feeling authentic, whether you’re in a kurta, a suit, or no shoes at all.” If there’s one fashion trend he still can’t get on board with, it’s oversized tops. “Never liked them,” he says with a grin, “and still don’t.”
For someone so often in the public eye, Milind’s private rituals are surprisingly understated. His nighttime routine is a lesson in simplicity. “I relax my body and mind before bed. No screens in bed. These simple things make a huge difference to how I feel the next morning.” It’s a routine that might seem small, but for him, it’s part of the same ecosystem of good habits that fuel both his skin and his stamina.
This seamless weaving of fitness, self-care, and self-expression is what makes Milind’s philosophy so compelling. He doesn’t compartmentalise them into separate categories — to him, they’re all part of the same commitment to showing up for yourself. Whether it’s in the way he trains, the way he dresses, or the way he winds down at night, there’s a deep-rooted consistency that runs through it all.
And perhaps that’s the quiet genius of Milind Soman — he makes the extraordinary seem achievable because he strips it of all its drama. There are no 4 a.m. miracle routines, no punishing regimens, no obsession with perfection. There’s just movement, nourishment, rest, and a refusal to be defined by age or labels. “Strength, mobility, endurance, and living life to the full are very much possible if you stay consistent with good habits and work patiently,” he says, and you believe him — because he’s living proof.
In a world that’s constantly trying to sell us speed — faster workouts, quicker results, instant transformations — Milind is a reminder that the real glow, the real strength, and the real joy come from slowing down and committing for the long haul. It’s not about doing more, but about doing what matters, every single day. And in his case, that means running miles barefoot, wearing a dress if it feels right, skipping the screen before bed, and trusting that with time, the results — whether for skin, body, or life — will inevitably follow.
