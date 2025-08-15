Milind Soman at 59: Discipline, freedom, and the timeless glow of living with purpose

When asked to define style, he doesn’t talk about trends or fabrics but about essence. “For me, style is love of life and confidence in your skin. It’s about feeling authentic, whether you’re in a kurta, a suit, or no shoes at all.” If there’s one fashion trend he still can’t get on board with, it’s oversized tops. “Never liked them,” he says with a grin, “and still don’t.”

For someone so often in the public eye, Milind’s private rituals are surprisingly understated. His nighttime routine is a lesson in simplicity. “I relax my body and mind before bed. No screens in bed. These simple things make a huge difference to how I feel the next morning.” It’s a routine that might seem small, but for him, it’s part of the same ecosystem of good habits that fuel both his skin and his stamina.

This seamless weaving of fitness, self-care, and self-expression is what makes Milind’s philosophy so compelling. He doesn’t compartmentalise them into separate categories — to him, they’re all part of the same commitment to showing up for yourself. Whether it’s in the way he trains, the way he dresses, or the way he winds down at night, there’s a deep-rooted consistency that runs through it all.

And perhaps that’s the quiet genius of Milind Soman — he makes the extraordinary seem achievable because he strips it of all its drama. There are no 4 a.m. miracle routines, no punishing regimens, no obsession with perfection. There’s just movement, nourishment, rest, and a refusal to be defined by age or labels. “Strength, mobility, endurance, and living life to the full are very much possible if you stay consistent with good habits and work patiently,” he says, and you believe him — because he’s living proof.

In a world that’s constantly trying to sell us speed — faster workouts, quicker results, instant transformations — Milind is a reminder that the real glow, the real strength, and the real joy come from slowing down and committing for the long haul. It’s not about doing more, but about doing what matters, every single day. And in his case, that means running miles barefoot, wearing a dress if it feels right, skipping the screen before bed, and trusting that with time, the results — whether for skin, body, or life — will inevitably follow.

