From tradition to innovation, Harini Iyer’s Tamil Jazz Collective redefines cultural expression

One song in the upcoming setlist holds special meaning: Take Five. Originally written by Paul Desmond and popularised by the Dave Brubeck Quartet, Harini’s Tamil version was translated with friends and collaborators. “It’s become a communal project,” she says. “The original is about a woman asking her partner to slow down and spend time with her. I love how that sentiment translates culturally, it’s simple yearning, but so beautiful.”

She recalls how shifting the language shifted the emotional weight. “Language is a syntax to communicate, but it’s also frequencies, vibrations, and placement of vocals in different registers. When the melody stays the same but the words change, the whole feeling shifts. People who’ve heard Take Five a thousand times hear it anew when it’s in Tamil.”

Her other favourite is Rauthiram Pazhagu, an original inspired by Bharathiyar’s poetry. Both songs, she says, reflect the Collective’s ethos: respecting tradition while creating something new. “Everything we hear has been merged by someone before us. Blending traditions can preserve them too, someone who’s never heard jazz might discover it through a Tamil version, and then explore the originals.”

Harini’s Berklee training, collaborations with global artists, and teaching experience have shaped her approach. “Teaching makes you listen better. Collaborations show you how differently people work in different cultures. In Europe, I’ve seen musicians treat rehearsal and punctuality with utmost seriousness, and I try to embody that here.”

She also credits the philosophical influence of artists like Bobby McFerrin. “He talks about how, when you understand the lyrics, the artist is asking you to go somewhere. But when you don’t, or when there are no lyrics at all, the music becomes your own. A lot of people who don’t understand Tamil have resonated deeply with these songs, so clearly something’s working beyond words.”

In her view, music history itself is built on such risk-taking. “Every person who merged traditions at some point was questioned or rejected. It’s only later that it becomes accepted as a form in itself. Hindustani and Carnatic music each have multiple subforms. Every style we now think of as ‘classical’ was once an experiment.”

For Harini, that willingness to experiment is also an act of preservation. “As humans, we get bored, we have to keep evolving. If we don’t, we lose things. So when I merge Carnatic with jazz, I’m not erasing either. I’m giving them both a new life.”

As for what audiences can expect, Harini resists giving away too much. “It’s like using a new lens to see the same thing,” she says. “I don’t want to tell them what to expect, I want them to make up their own minds. But to me, Tamil jazz is just modern Ilaiyaraaja songs.”

Rs 650 onwards. On August 17 from 4 pm. At The Nook, Teynampet.