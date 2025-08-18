Harry Grover on his new single Silsila and his musical journey

This latest track is quite different from his earlier work, and Harry has previously said Silsila signals a clear shift in his sound. “My previous songs over the last couple of years were mostly acoustic, guitar-based, and had a mellow, intimate vibe. Silsila breaks away from that. The song is upbeat, synth-driven, and sounds fresh. There’s a bounce to it, a catchiness that still holds emotional weight. I wanted to experiment with textures and production, something that could play in your headphones and in a live crowd. It felt like a new chapter in my sound, more expressive, and more dynamic.”

When asked how his love for music began, Harry recalls how it always felt like a natural part of his life. “Music always felt like home. My brother is a singer, and growing up around him really shaped my journey. He’s been my biggest inspiration. I learned so much just by watching him. And when I was just 9, I got hooked on international artistes like Justin Bieber, Enrique Iglesias, Ariana Grande, and Akon. Their music made me dream beyond limits. Their melodies, vocal styles, and the way they connected with people left a big mark on me. As for India, I’ve always looked up to artistes like Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh as they bring so much soul and originality. I also admire how they’ve built their own space in the industry without losing their essence. That’s something I really relate to and aim for in my own journey. With the kind of support I’ve had from my family, it never felt impossible. It was like music chose me and not the other way around.”

Shedding light on how his earlier releases shaped his path, Harry says, “Even though I had an EP before, Khwaish Bani was my first acoustic Hindi song and it really changed things for me. It helped me find my voice in a personal way. Then Khamoshi taught me the power of simplicity. Since then, I’ve been growing every day, both as an artiste and as a person. And it feels good to see that growth reflect in the way my listeners are increasing too.”

Earlier this year, Harry collaborated with popular playback singer Sukhwinder Singh and he calls the experience memorable. “Spending time with Sukhwinder Singh sir was unforgettable. He’s such a powerhouse, and it is not just vocally, but in terms of energy and presence. I grew up listening to his songs, so just watching him up close, how he feels every word, was a huge learning experience for me.”

Harry has built a name for himself both in the studio and on stage, and when asked which he enjoys more, he says both play a vital role in his artistry. “Both are close to my heart, but I feel most at home in the studio. It’s where I can lock in, experiment, and create without distractions. That’s where the real process begins. But I’ve always loved the stage too. I’ve never felt nervous before going up. Performing live gives me a different kind of energy, like a direct connection with the audience. It’s the balance of both that keeps me going.”

As for what’s coming next, Harry reveals some exciting plans are already in motion. “I’m currently working on a multi-genre EP that blends different moods, languages, and sounds. Something fresh that reflects where I am right now as an artiste. There are also a few collaborations lined up, both in India and internationally. And of course, more music videos, live gigs, and a lot of new content coming soon. I’ll soon be releasing a song featuring Ty Dolla Sign. He’s a huge name in Hollywood, and I truly feel this one could be big. It’s got a global vibe and a strong hook, definitely one of the most exciting projects I’ve been part of so far.”

