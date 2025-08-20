Grammy-nominated Krishna Das returns to India for multi-city Kirtan Tour 2025

Audiences can expect evenings centred on the ancient practice of communal chanting: the repetition of sacred mantras and divine names, in a powerful cycle of call-and-response. Spoken commentary is kept to a minimum, allowing the focus to remain on sound, vibration and the collective energy of the gathering.

For many, these events are profoundly transformative. The act of singing together — regardless of prior experience — awakens bhakti, a devotional love that Krishna Das has dedicated his life to transmitting through music. His kirtans, while firmly anchored in the Hindu spiritual tradition, are known for their accessibility, blending traditional ragas with the tonalities of Western instrumentation, creating a sonic space where spirituality and culture coalesce.