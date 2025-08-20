Grammy-nominated Krishna Das returns to India for multi-city Kirtan Tour 2025

Few figures in contemporary devotional music bridge worlds as seamlessly as Krishna Das. A Grammy-nominated kirtan virtuoso, he has, for more than five decades, carried the spirit of bhakti to global audiences. With his baritone voice and deeply meditative call-and-response chanting, Krishna Das has become one of the best-selling Western chant artists of all time.
After a year’s hiatus, Krishna Das makes his much-anticipated return to India this autumn, presented by Team Innovation Cultural, in association with 7E Entertainment and Unified Music Group. Building on the success of their previous showcases with Radhika Das and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, this tour marks a significant moment for Indian audiences eager to experience his live presence once again.
The tour will span three major cities: beginning at Brahmakamal Hall, Yashobhoomi Exhibition & Trade Centre, New Delhi (October 31), moving to the Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai (November 2) and culminating at Phoenix Marketcity, Backyard Area, Bengaluru (November 5).
Audiences can expect evenings centred on the ancient practice of communal chanting: the repetition of sacred mantras and divine names, in a powerful cycle of call-and-response. Spoken commentary is kept to a minimum, allowing the focus to remain on sound, vibration and the collective energy of the gathering.
For many, these events are profoundly transformative. The act of singing together — regardless of prior experience — awakens bhakti, a devotional love that Krishna Das has dedicated his life to transmitting through music. His kirtans, while firmly anchored in the Hindu spiritual tradition, are known for their accessibility, blending traditional ragas with the tonalities of Western instrumentation, creating a sonic space where spirituality and culture coalesce.
