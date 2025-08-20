Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava 2025 returns with concerts and a grand procession

Now in its 63rd year, the Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava 2025 returns from 27 August to September 6, transforming the streets of Basavanagudi into a living canvas of tradition, music, art and community. What began as a devotional gathering has, over decades, evolved into one of the city’s defining cultural celebrations — a festival where god sits comfortably alongside performance, food and artistic experimentation.
This year’s edition is especially rich in its offerings. A star-studded line-up brings together stalwarts and contemporary voices — from a rare public conversation with Crazy Star Ravichandran to concerts by Vijay Prakash, Raghu Dixit, Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Yesudas, MD Pallavi and Praveen Godkhindi. Evenings of Bhakti Sangeetha promise a more meditative experience, with icons such as Soorya Gayathri, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Lakshmi and Indu Nagaraj and Sunitha Upadrishta weaving devotional and classical traditions into the programme.
The festival also places a spotlight on unique thematic productions: Kashi Damaru, a symphony of Hindustani percussion; Bhakti Janapada Sangeetha, celebrating Karnataka’s folk traditions; and Gajamukham, a retelling of Ganesha’s stories through dance and music. One of the most moving moments is expected on 31 August, when thousands of women will unite to chant the Ganesha Pancharatna shlokas, their collective voices transforming the streets into a resonant chamber of devotion.
No less significant is the Food Utsava, aptly called Aromas of Karnataka, which offers a ten-day journey through the state’s diverse culinary landscapes — from the coast to the interiors — ensuring that taste, alongside sound and sight, remains central to the festivities.
BGU’s long-standing eco-conscious ethos also continues, with reusable mantapa idols, recyclable materials and plastic-free practices underscoring its role as a sustainable model for large-scale cultural celebrations. The festival concludes on September 6 with the grand Ganapati Visarjane procession, a vibrant, emotionally charged farewell that winds through Basavanagudi and draws the community together in one final act of collective devotion.
