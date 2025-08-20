Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava 2025 returns with concerts and a grand procession

This year’s edition is especially rich in its offerings. A star-studded line-up brings together stalwarts and contemporary voices — from a rare public conversation with Crazy Star Ravichandran to concerts by Vijay Prakash, Raghu Dixit, Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Yesudas, MD Pallavi and Praveen Godkhindi. Evenings of Bhakti Sangeetha promise a more meditative experience, with icons such as Soorya Gayathri, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Lakshmi and Indu Nagaraj and Sunitha Upadrishta weaving devotional and classical traditions into the programme.

The festival also places a spotlight on unique thematic productions: Kashi Damaru, a symphony of Hindustani percussion; Bhakti Janapada Sangeetha, celebrating Karnataka’s folk traditions; and Gajamukham, a retelling of Ganesha’s stories through dance and music. One of the most moving moments is expected on 31 August, when thousands of women will unite to chant the Ganesha Pancharatna shlokas, their collective voices transforming the streets into a resonant chamber of devotion.