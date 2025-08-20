ShiShi’s Indigo is a transformative rock album rooted in multicultural influences

ShiShi, the New York-based musician, producer, and meditation practitioner, will release his new album Indigo on September 5, this year. Marking a departure from his electronica roots, Indigo embraces rock while weaving together sound healing, Vedic philosophy, and his multicultural upbringing. Preceded by a weekly August rollout of singles, three of which, Dopamine Machine, Loser, and The Light That Wakes Me, are already out, the album presents not just a collection of songs, but a spiritual and emotional journey.

New York-based musician ShiShi on his album, Indigo

ShiShi says, “I don’t think my musical changes ever feel risky. They just feel necessary, like I don’t have a choice,” of his shift into rock. “As soon as I stop feeling a want to make a certain type of music or feel uninspired by it, I will drag myself kicking and screaming into the studio to keep making that kind of music. What sparked the change was mostly a desire to use my voice, and be much more authentic and vulnerable through my songwriting,” says ShiShi.

He adds, “I wanted to be able to make a body of work that I could showcase and present with a full live band, to really make room for that collaborative energy that’s hard to feel when you’re DJing.”