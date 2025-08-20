Singer Karma drops his new single, Ring A Rose

Vivek Arora, better known by his stage name Karma, makes a powerful return with his latest single Ring A Rose, which is a raw, no-holds-barred street anthem that captures the hustle, ambition, and intensity that define his music. Driven by a heavy-hitting beat and the instantly catchy hook “Ringa ringa roses, pocket bhari notes se”, the track cleverly flips a familiar childhood rhyme into a bold declaration of success.

Karma releases new single, Ring A Rose

The song showcases Karma at his sharpest, where he blends bravado with realness, and wordplay with raw emotion. The song has been released under Warner Music India, and the track comes with a high-energy music video that fuses live action with animation, turning Karma’s hard-hitting verses into a cinematic tale where he and his crew take on a local don.

Throwing light on the latest track, Karma shared, “I wanted to take something innocent and make it dangerous. Ring A Rose is about turning play into power. It’s the grind, the scars, the wins and wearing all of it proudly. Every line is me telling the world: I’m here, and I’m not slowing down.”

Speaking to Indulge, Karma had earlier told us that rap that gave him wings to fly and that he was an introvert without much confidence. “It was rap that gave me the power to express myself. I made Made You Proud, which was a tribute to my late father and since then, I just kept writing and rapping to connect with others. I learnt that people relate to my raw, real thoughts because they feel the same way. I still have a long way to go and I am looking forward to that.”

The singer had said that he some exciting projects lined up for the year, including one with King Green, who had teamed up with artistes like Eminem and 50 Cent. He will also be dropping more singles this year.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress