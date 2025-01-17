Karma talks Sunburn debut, his hip-hop journey, and international collaborations for 2025

Vivek Arora, known by his stage name Karma, is riding high after his electrifying debut performance at Sunburn on New Year’s Eve. The singer, composer, and lyricist describes the experience as ‘something he will never forget.’ “This was my first EDM festival, and the energy was incredible. When I hit the stage and saw the crowd, it felt surreal. The vibe, the production, the people—it all came together to create an amazing festival.”

Talking about his journey from his debut EP, Made You Proud, till today, Karma explains, “I am satisfied with my journey, but as an artiste and human being, you are taught to be grateful and not satisfied with whatever you have on your plate. I’ve worked hard, and I’m proud of the music I’ve created. But, at the same time, I can’t get too caught up in the highs or lows. I just focus on what I do best: making music and pushing forward. I still have a long way to go, and I am looking forward to that.”

Karma says it was rap that gave him wings to fly. “I was an introvert with barely a dab of confidence. Rap gave me the power to express myself. Made You Proud was a tribute to my late father, and hence, the name of the EP. From there, I just kept writing and rapping to connect with others. I’ve found that people relate to my raw, real thoughts because they feel the same way.

When asked about the transition from an introvert to a performer, he says, “It’s all about passion. See, a boxer only fights in the ring, right? He doesn’t go and punch people on the street. I perform in front of a huge audience because of my love for the art. Sure, I’m anxious at times, but the energy I get from the crowd pushes me to be more. I feed off their excitement, and when they go wild, I match that energy.”

Karma might have many interesting tracks in his kitty, but he cites Bhagwaan as one of the most challenging songs to write. “It’s a very personal track about the loss of my best friend, father, and grandfather, and how it changed my belief in God. Releasing it was hard, but the response from listeners made it all worth it.”