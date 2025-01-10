Samuel Nicholas Harris after maiden single ‘Aiyayo‘: ‘I‘m not sure about films just yet’

How was your father’s reaction to the song?

I told him about the concept of the video, and he thought it was a great idea. He enjoyed it. He’s always been very supportive, though he did remind me not to let it get to my head and asked me to stay focused on the work.

Did you feel a lot of pressure,knowing you would be inevitably be compared to your father?

There was definitely pressure, but I chose to take it positively. I saw it as a challenge and an opportunity to prove myself. I’ve done my best to meet listeners’ expectations—with good sound quality and an engaging melody. I have tried to live up to that, but in my own signature style.

You have been learning music from the age of four, right?

Yes, music has always been a part of my life. The only music playing in the car when I was growing up was my dad’s albums. I started learning Western classical piano at the age of four under the guidance of Abdul Sattar sir, who also taught my father and grandfather. My dad was passionate about music and wanted me to learn the piano, but I also taught myself to play guitar and started singing. I’ve since gone back to formal training for vocals, and I’m constantly working to improve.

Who are the musicians you listen to, other than your father?

Lately, I’ve been getting into Sabrina Carpenter’s music. She really made it big with songs like Espresso. I’ve also started listening to Diljit Dosanjh. I wasn’t into Punjabi music before, but ever since he started making waves globally, I’ve been listening to him.

What do you do besides music?

It’s funny because what most people consider a hobby, like singing or playing an instrument, I’ve turned into my career. I do read occasionally, if that counts as a hobby, and I also hit the gym. And I think I need to become a more interesting person.

Will we see you collaborating with your father anytime soon?

In 2021, he released a single called Vaadi Vaadi, and I had the chance to sing a few lines in it. I was also one of the background singers for 7aum Arivu when I was just 13. For the song Oh Ringa Ringa, he made a group of children sing, and I was one of them. It was a thrilling experience since it was something completely new for me, and I hadn’t spent much time in the studio back then.

Now that your debut single is out, will you be taking the plunge into movies as well?

I’m not sure about films just yet. Right now, my focus is entirely on music. I’m already working on my next single. I want to explore more traditional Indian instruments and rooted sounds in it and try to make it a larger-than-life kind of song. The song, hopefully, should be out in a couple of months.

Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @psangeetha2112