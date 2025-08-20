When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian celebrate Kerala in their new multilingual track, Dreamland

When Chai Met Toast has joined forces with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian for their new track, Dreamland. The song beautifully captures how a sense of home is built through everyday moments, shared spaces, and the stories woven within them. The song, sung in English, Hindi, and Malayalam, reflects the band’s nostalgic memories of growing up in their home state Kerala, a place they lovingly call their Dreamland.

The track draws inspiration from simple daily scenes, familiar sounds, and cultural references that resonate deeply with anyone who has ever felt connected to a place through its small, often unnoticed details. From the local food and music to the rhythm of life itself, Dreamland tells a story that feels both personal and universal.

The song, has been penned in the serene hills of Kerala and later recorded in the studio, the song is part of the band’s upcoming album Small Town, Big Love, Little Homes. The inclusion of traditional Kerala instruments like the chenda and kombu grounds the composition in the region’s rich folk heritage. The blending of three languages adds layers to the narrative, making it accessible while staying true to its roots.

“Traveling the world with our music over the past two years made us realise there’s truly no place like home. Dreamland is not just a celebration of Kerala but an ode to the families, friends, and memories that make this land magical. The song grew out of a songwriting trip in the hills, evolving into something expansive and larger than life. The intertwining of English, Hindi, and Malayalam gives the track its signature WCMT flavor. This song feels deeply personal, yet we hope its emotion resonates universally. It’s about the warmth, laughter, chaos, small-town dreams, and those little moments that stay with you. “

Talking about their collaboration with Job Kurian, the band says, “It was incredibly special as his divine voice added a timeless quality that took the song beyond our expectations.” Meanwhile, Job Kurian added, “Being invited to feature with When Chai Met Toast was a warm gesture. I have great respect for the band members, so I gladly accepted. I connected with Dreamland instantly as it has a unique character that fits my style perfectly. Having lived my whole life in Kerala, I am rooted here and cannot imagine living anywhere else. This is my home, and I feel truly blessed. The song and its lyrics made complete sense to me.”

