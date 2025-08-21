Anuv Jain brings Arz Kiya Hai to Coke Studio Bharat

Coke Studio Bharat returns with the fifth track of Season 3. The Hindi ballad, Arz Kiya Hai, features singer-songwriter Anuv Jain. He wrote, composed and performed the piece himself. And the result reads like a small, honest letter to love.

Coke Studio Bharat drops Anuv Jain’s Arz Kiya Hai

Arz Kiya Hai uses plain language with the lines feeling short but personal. They carry a steady sadness and a quiet hope. Anuv’s voice sounds close and fits the mood of late nights and slow rains. The guitar sits near the centre of the mix with a harmonium moving in and out. Lost Stories, credited here as Rishab Joshi, gives the track a restrained electronic edge. The production never overwhelms the voice.