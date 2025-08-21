Exclusive: Did you know Adnan Sami’s first home in Mumbai was RD Burman’s apartment?

We are sure you are already humming the tune of Adnan Sami’s Bheegi Saree from Param Sundari, but did you know his first home in Mumbai is that of the legendary music composer RD Burman? And all because of Asha Bhosle, who is just like a mother to Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De-famed singer.

Adnan Sami on RD Burman’s house: It felt like a musical temple

"Asha ji is an integral part of my life. It's for her that I came to Mumbai. And my first address in Mumbai, in North Avenue, Santacruz, was RD Burman's apartment," said Adnan who has known Asha since he was 10.

Adnan who recently released a song with Asha, Aao Na, more than two decades after their first one, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, added, "All this happened because of Asha Ji. I didn't have a place to stay and she put me up at Pancham Da's place which felt like a musical museum, because she has kept the house exactly as he left it...his awards, his recording instruments, his music, all kept EXACTLY the same way. To me, it felt as if I was in a musical temple."