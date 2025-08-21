Shah Rukh Khan makes light of injury at son’s Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere event

As Aryan Khan gears up for his directorial debut Ba**ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan appears with his arm in a sling at the preview of the event that the makers hosted. But King Khan did not seem too fussed about his injury. In fact, he not only got emotional about his son's big step, but he was also able to crack jokes to lighten the mood.
Shah Rukh was quick to quip: "Aap log journalist hain toh aapke dil mein bahut saare sawal uth rahe honge, toh main pehle hi jawab de deta hoon. Mere haath ko kya hua hai — toh mere shoulder mein chot lag gayi thi, chhoti si surgery hui, actually thodi badi thi. Recovery mein mujhe 1-2 mahine lagenge. Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek hi haath kaafi hai. Actually, zyada tar cheezein main ek haath se kar leta hoon, par bas ek cheez mein dusre haath ki kami mehsoos hoti hai — aap sabka pyaar batorne mein.”
(Translation; "You all are journalists, so you must have a lot of questions, so I'll answer before you can ask. What happened to my arm? My shoulder was injured, had a minor surgery, actually it was kind of major. It took me 1-2 months to recover. But to pick up the National Award, I only need one arm. I can use one arm well for most tasks, except one, where I feel that I am lacking and that is, in your distribution of love.")
The superstar, who won the National Award for best actor for his role in 2023's Jawan, assured fans that he will get well soon.
Shah Rukh's right hand was in a sling at the event where he introduced the cast of Aryan's show. The 59-year-old actor also didn't engaged in light-hearted jokes his son's directorial project.
"When Aryan told me that he is going to do a show about Bollywood which will be raw, edgy and with a bit of madness, then I wondered -- is he going to upload the CCTV footage from Mannat on YouTube?" he said.
"I will be honest that it took me a while to really catch on. And when I caught on, I was really drawn in. I'm really happy about it. And not only about the show, but the entire cast that has come together to tell this story because it is the characters that breathe life into a story and create magic on screen," he said about his son's new series, which will premiere on the streaming platform on September 18. Aryan Khan has co-written the show with Siddiqi and Chauhan.
Even Aryan was nervous about addressing such a big crowd at the event, so he rehearsed his speech continuously for two days and three nights. He even made some backups on a teleprompter and on paper with a torch, just in case of slipups.
The show stars names like Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor.
Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan will co-create the series, while Gauri Khan will produce the series under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments.