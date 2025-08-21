Shah Rukh Khan makes light of injury at son’s Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere event

As Aryan Khan gears up for his directorial debut Ba**ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan appears with his arm in a sling at the preview of the event that the makers hosted. But King Khan did not seem too fussed about his injury. In fact, he not only got emotional about his son's big step, but he was also able to crack jokes to lighten the mood.

Shah Rukh was quick to quip: "Aap log journalist hain toh aapke dil mein bahut saare sawal uth rahe honge, toh main pehle hi jawab de deta hoon. Mere haath ko kya hua hai — toh mere shoulder mein chot lag gayi thi, chhoti si surgery hui, actually thodi badi thi. Recovery mein mujhe 1-2 mahine lagenge. Lekin National Award uthane ke liye mera ek hi haath kaafi hai. Actually, zyada tar cheezein main ek haath se kar leta hoon, par bas ek cheez mein dusre haath ki kami mehsoos hoti hai — aap sabka pyaar batorne mein.”

(Translation; "You all are journalists, so you must have a lot of questions, so I'll answer before you can ask. What happened to my arm? My shoulder was injured, had a minor surgery, actually it was kind of major. It took me 1-2 months to recover. But to pick up the National Award, I only need one arm. I can use one arm well for most tasks, except one, where I feel that I am lacking and that is, in your distribution of love.")

The superstar, who won the National Award for best actor for his role in 2023's Jawan, assured fans that he will get well soon.

Shah Rukh's right hand was in a sling at the event where he introduced the cast of Aryan's show. The 59-year-old actor also didn't engaged in light-hearted jokes his son's directorial project.

"When Aryan told me that he is going to do a show about Bollywood which will be raw, edgy and with a bit of madness, then I wondered -- is he going to upload the CCTV footage from Mannat on YouTube?" he said.