Fan pretends to be delivery boy to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, guard has a hilarious reaction

The delivery guy brings the coffee within just five minutes. In order to bring his plan into action, Shubham requests the actual delivery agent to hand over the delivery bag and let him take the order forward, and after some persuasion, the delivery guy agrees. Hanging the delivery bag over his shoulder, Shubham confidently walks to Mannat’s main gate, pretending to be there just to deliver cold coffee.

However, the guard at the front gate, doesn’t let him in and directs him towards a “secret back door,” used for discreet entries. An excited Shubham rushes there, thinking he might finally meet Shah Rukh. After reaching the back door, he repeats his same story to another guard, saying he’s there to deliver coffee, possibly sent as a gift.

However, when the guard asks him to call the person who ordered it and Subham fails to do so, his plan begins to crumble. The guard hilariously said, “Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne. (If Shah Rukh Khan himself were to make a call, all the coffee maker would break into a dance for him.) The abovementioned video might be old, as Shah Rukh and his family have already moved out of Mannat, which is currently under renovation.