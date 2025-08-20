Badshah overwhelmed ahead of his Unfinished Tour, says ’musicians & artists live for this’

Rapper Badshah is unable to contain his excitement as his Unfinished Tour in the US is about to commence shortly. The rapper claimed that he has been getting several messages from the netizens ahead of his tour, and he cannot wait to perform in front of them.

Badshah opens up about Unfinished Tour

Posting a photo of himself with his luggage, Badshah wrote on his official Insta handle, “Bohot door jaana hai. Hardly 2 weeks away from THE UNFINISHED TOUR in the US. Getting so many messages its overwhelming.”

“To be in front of them to be able to see them see me. Singing along, putting up the show for them. Musicians and artists live for this. If they say anything else then they are not in it for the art. Can't wait to show you THE SHOW (sic),” he added. Refreshing your memory, his last US tour in 2024 came to an abrupt and dramatic pause, but now Badshah is ready to rule the stage once again.