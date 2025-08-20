Karanvir Sharma joins Kajol’s The Trial Season 2

Versatile actor Karanvir Sharma is all set to join the cast of The Trial Season 2, the gripping legal drama headlined by Kajol on Disney+ Hotstar. The show, an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife, continues to explore the complex world of law and personal conflict. And with Karanvir's entry, things are about to get even more intense.

Karanvir Sharma joins Kajol in The Trial Season 2 as Param Munjal

Karanvir will portray the character Param Munjal, inspired by The Good Wife's Derrick Bond. Param is introduced as a sharp, ambitious partner who joins the law firm where Kajol’s character, Noyonika, works. His arrival is expected to significantly shift the dynamics within the firm, adding a new layer of intrigue and power play to the storyline.

Speaking about his role, Karanvir said, “Param Munjal is a layered character who enters the law firm with his own set of ambitions and philosophies. He’s charismatic, strategic, and knows exactly how to make his presence felt. While inspired by Derrick Bond, Param has been adapted to reflect the Indian context, which makes him even more compelling to portray. I’m excited for audiences to see how his arrival impacts Noyonika and the overall story arc in Season 2.”

This marks Karanvir’s second foray into the legal drama genre on OTT. He was previously seen playing a criminal lawyer opposite Yami Gautam in the critically acclaimed thriller A Thursday.

With fresh conflicts, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists on the horizon, it looks like The Trial will have some unexpected twists. Meanwhile, the Tamil version of the show, titled Good Wife, starring Priyamani and Aari Arujunan in the lead, has already dropped on OTT. The legal drama is helmed by Revathy and the star cast also includes Sampath Raj.

