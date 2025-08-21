Jashan Bhumkar drops new single Megh Malhar, an ode to monsoon

Singer and composer Jashan Bhumkar has just dropped his latest single, Megh Malhar (Baadal Ghumad Ke Aaye Re), which is said to be a vibrant celebration of the monsoon season that melds classical depth with contemporary charm. The singer, who is known for his classical background and a voice that bridges the traditional with the modern, Jashan brings fresh energy to the age-old Raag Megh Malhar in his latest offering.

Jashan Bhumkar releases monsoon single Megh Malhar

The singer integrates the power of Hindustani classical music with an infectious modern groove, and Megh Malhar captures the emotional richness and joy that come with the first rains. The track is co-composed by Amarabha Banerjee and Jashan himself, and their shared musical synergy has given rise to a song that’s both deeply rooted and strikingly current.

“This song was born from the feeling that rains don’t just change the skies, they shift something inside us,” says Jashan. “Megh Malhar is my way of expressing that internal transformation. Working with Amarabha was pure magic. He helped carve out a sound that’s both reverent to the raag and excitingly new.”

Jashan is a trained Hindustani classical vocalist with years of rigorous musical training, and has has performed at prestigious venues such as Doordarshan, All India Radio, NCPA Mumbai, and festivals across India and abroad. Jashan had earlier told Indulge, “"I trained in classical music through the traditional guru-shishya parampara. It was a long and rigorous journey that unfolded alongside my academic education throughout school and college.” The singer had stated that he was drawn to classical music even before he learnt to speak. Interestingly, there were no professional singers in the family.

His music consistently explores the intersection between classical purity and contemporary expression, making it accessible to diverse and younger audiences.

Megh Malhar (Baadal Ghumad Ke Aaye Re) is now streaming on all major platforms.

